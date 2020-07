Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Amazing Loft Style Living. This 6th Floor Industrial Style Loft Condo has views for days. Walk to Norfolk's MacArthur Center Mall, The Norfolk Scope or Take in a Tides Game. This unit has Top End Appliances, Granite Counters and Enameled Concrete Flooring. There is a functional room divider that doubles as a storage unit for both the living space and the bedroom space. A large walk in closet and spacious/elegant bathroom suite. Washer & Dryer in Unit. This unit is governed by stringent condominium regulations with security access points and video surveillance throughout the common areas.