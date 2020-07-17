Amenities

parking pool playground tennis court clubhouse range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

203 Westover Ave #301 Available 09/01/20 203 Westover Avenue Unit #301 - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ghent Square Condo. Located Near Downtown Norfolk Attractions-Gated Community with swimming pool, tennis court, and playground. By the way, you're located next to the Harrison Opera House. 2 Reserved Parking Spots.



Available 9-1-20. Call Melissa at Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management at 757-222-6264 to schedule a viewing of the property or if you have any questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914632)