Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

203 Westover Ave #301

203 Westover Avenue · (757) 623-3003
Location

203 Westover Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 Westover Ave #301 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
203 Westover Ave #301 Available 09/01/20 203 Westover Avenue Unit #301 - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ghent Square Condo. Located Near Downtown Norfolk Attractions-Gated Community with swimming pool, tennis court, and playground. By the way, you're located next to the Harrison Opera House. 2 Reserved Parking Spots.

Available 9-1-20. Call Melissa at Rose and Womble, Chandler Property Management at 757-222-6264 to schedule a viewing of the property or if you have any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Westover Ave #301 have any available units?
203 Westover Ave #301 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Westover Ave #301 have?
Some of 203 Westover Ave #301's amenities include parking, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Westover Ave #301 currently offering any rent specials?
203 Westover Ave #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Westover Ave #301 pet-friendly?
No, 203 Westover Ave #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 203 Westover Ave #301 offer parking?
Yes, 203 Westover Ave #301 offers parking.
Does 203 Westover Ave #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Westover Ave #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Westover Ave #301 have a pool?
Yes, 203 Westover Ave #301 has a pool.
Does 203 Westover Ave #301 have accessible units?
No, 203 Westover Ave #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Westover Ave #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Westover Ave #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
