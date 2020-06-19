All apartments in Norfolk
1321 W 37th Street

1321 West 37th Street · (757) 636-1161
Location

1321 West 37th Street, Norfolk, VA 23508
Lamberts Point

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1548 sqft

Amenities

Very nice 3 bedrm 2.5 bath single family home minutes from ODU, NOB, Norfolk & shopping. Open floor plan with living rm and formal dining rm. Big kitchen with pantry, large LG refrig, stove, & DW, lots of counter space & cabinets. Washer & Dryer included. Large master bedrm with huge walk-in-closet & full bath with 2 sinks. 2 other bedrooms with large closets. 1 car garage with opener, 2 car driveway. Fenced back yard with storage shed. Pets are negotiable w/owner approval. no smoking please. Security system activation at tenant expense. Available July 1. Application online. Good property for students, military and families.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 W 37th Street have any available units?
1321 W 37th Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 W 37th Street have?
Some of 1321 W 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 W 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1321 W 37th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 W 37th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 W 37th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1321 W 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1321 W 37th Street does offer parking.
Does 1321 W 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 W 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 W 37th Street have a pool?
No, 1321 W 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1321 W 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 1321 W 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 W 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 W 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
