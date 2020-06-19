1321 W 37th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very nice 3 bedrm 2.5 bath single family home minutes from ODU, NOB, Norfolk & shopping. Open floor plan with living rm and formal dining rm. Big kitchen with pantry, large LG refrig, stove, & DW, lots of counter space & cabinets. Washer & Dryer included. Large master bedrm with huge walk-in-closet & full bath with 2 sinks. 2 other bedrooms with large closets. 1 car garage with opener, 2 car driveway. Fenced back yard with storage shed. Pets are negotiable w/owner approval. no smoking please. Security system activation at tenant expense. Available July 1. Application online. Good property for students, military and families.