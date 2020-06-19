Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1067 North Shore Road Available 07/01/20 ALGONQUIN PARK - Well-maintained, large Colonial with large front living room. Separate dining room with built-in cabinets. Sunroom. Family room on main level being used as master bedroom. Large bedrooms. Tankless water heater. Available July 1, 2020. Most recent pay stubs, ID's, application fee of $45/adult due with completed application, which may be found at www.howardhannarentals.com Pets considered on case by case basis with $300 per pet, pet deposit. NO SMOKING in premise or garage.



(RLNE3311379)