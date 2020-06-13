Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

104 Conway Ave Available 08/05/20 104 Conway Avenue - Charming brick ranch with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors and large floored attic for tons of storage. Almost 1300 sq feet to include living room, dining room, breakfast area and awesome den! Centrally located with huge driveway and detached garage. Small pet nego.



Available 8-5-20. Contact Rose & Womble, Chandler Property Management, LLC at 757-623-3003 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.



(RLNE5851332)