Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

104 Conway Ave

104 Conway Avenue · (757) 623-3003
Location

104 Conway Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23505
Talbot Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 Conway Ave · Avail. Aug 5

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
104 Conway Ave Available 08/05/20 104 Conway Avenue - Charming brick ranch with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors and large floored attic for tons of storage. Almost 1300 sq feet to include living room, dining room, breakfast area and awesome den! Centrally located with huge driveway and detached garage. Small pet nego.

Available 8-5-20. Contact Rose & Womble, Chandler Property Management, LLC at 757-623-3003 for more information or to set up an appointment to view the property.

(RLNE5851332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Conway Ave have any available units?
104 Conway Ave has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
Is 104 Conway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
104 Conway Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Conway Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Conway Ave is pet friendly.
Does 104 Conway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 104 Conway Ave does offer parking.
Does 104 Conway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Conway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Conway Ave have a pool?
No, 104 Conway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 104 Conway Ave have accessible units?
No, 104 Conway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Conway Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Conway Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Conway Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Conway Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
