Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1019 Woodrow Ave

1019 Woodrow Avenue · (757) 714-7760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1019 Woodrow Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507
West Ghent

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1800 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 BEST DUPLEX in West Ghent - Property Id: 283086

First floor unit of a beautifully renovated duplex with hardwood floors throughout, 9' ceilings, numerous large windows, washer/dryer, modern kitchen,private fenced in back yard with brick patio. Property also includes front porch with ceiling fan and enclosed 8'x 15' locked storage unit. Residence within walking distance of Fresh Market, Aldi Super Market, RiteAid and Walgreens as well as restaurants, shopping, park/nature biking and walking trail. Also a short drive to ODU, EVMS, Norfolk Sentara Hospital and downtown Norfolk.

(Showing of property starting July 10th 2020)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283086
Property Id 283086

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5830316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1019 Woodrow Ave have any available units?
1019 Woodrow Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Woodrow Ave have?
Some of 1019 Woodrow Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Woodrow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Woodrow Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Woodrow Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Woodrow Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 1019 Woodrow Ave offer parking?
No, 1019 Woodrow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Woodrow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Woodrow Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Woodrow Ave have a pool?
No, 1019 Woodrow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Woodrow Ave have accessible units?
No, 1019 Woodrow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Woodrow Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Woodrow Ave has units with dishwashers.

