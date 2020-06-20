1019 Woodrow Ave.

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 BEST DUPLEX in West Ghent - Property Id: 283086



First floor unit of a beautifully renovated duplex with hardwood floors throughout, 9' ceilings, numerous large windows, washer/dryer, modern kitchen,private fenced in back yard with brick patio. Property also includes front porch with ceiling fan and enclosed 8'x 15' locked storage unit. Residence within walking distance of Fresh Market, Aldi Super Market, RiteAid and Walgreens as well as restaurants, shopping, park/nature biking and walking trail. Also a short drive to ODU, EVMS, Norfolk Sentara Hospital and downtown Norfolk.



(Showing of property starting July 10th 2020)

No Pets Allowed



