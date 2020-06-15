Amenities

868 Moyer Road, Newport News, VA 23608 - Come home to your southern sitting porch, and you will be proud to call this home. Light and bright. Well maintained 3-bedroom, 2 bath home. Mostly wood floors except carpet in the den. Big family room, formal dining room and den with gas fireplace, and sliding doors to the fenced backyard. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Good sized master with en suite with step-in shower. Remodeled hall bath has soaking tub/shower. Step out on to the covered back porch for a little fresh air. Attached garage with door openers and room in the drive way for a least four cars. New dishwasher after 03/20/20.



No Cats Allowed



