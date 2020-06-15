All apartments in Newport News
868 Moyer Road
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:52 AM

868 Moyer Road

868 Moyer Road · (757) 725-0707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

868 Moyer Road, Newport News, VA 23608
Beechwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 868 Moyer Road · Avail. now

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
868 Moyer Road, Newport News, VA 23608 - Come home to your southern sitting porch, and you will be proud to call this home. Light and bright. Well maintained 3-bedroom, 2 bath home. Mostly wood floors except carpet in the den. Big family room, formal dining room and den with gas fireplace, and sliding doors to the fenced backyard. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Good sized master with en suite with step-in shower. Remodeled hall bath has soaking tub/shower. Step out on to the covered back porch for a little fresh air. Attached garage with door openers and room in the drive way for a least four cars. New dishwasher after 03/20/20.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4711343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 Moyer Road have any available units?
868 Moyer Road has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 868 Moyer Road have?
Some of 868 Moyer Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 Moyer Road currently offering any rent specials?
868 Moyer Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 Moyer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 868 Moyer Road is pet friendly.
Does 868 Moyer Road offer parking?
Yes, 868 Moyer Road does offer parking.
Does 868 Moyer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 Moyer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 Moyer Road have a pool?
No, 868 Moyer Road does not have a pool.
Does 868 Moyer Road have accessible units?
No, 868 Moyer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 868 Moyer Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 868 Moyer Road has units with dishwashers.
