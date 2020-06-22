All apartments in Newport News
Newport News, VA
867 Holbrook Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

867 Holbrook Drive

867 Holbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

867 Holbrook Drive, Newport News, VA 23602

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
5 Bedroom that could be a 6 Bedroom Single Family Home, This Home has been upgraded with recently replace carpet and Floorings throughout. Recently remodeled Large Kitchen with Granite Counters and Work Island. Kitchen is connected to Family room for open floor plan. Family room has a Gas Fireplace. Large Master Suite and Bathroom, with walk-in shower and Jetted tub. Walk in Closets, 2 Car attached Garage, Fenced in back yard with gazebo, Gas Heat and Hot Water, Central Air, Formal Living Room, Dining room, office/ den. Community Pool, Walking trails and Golf. Close to Shopping and interstate I-64

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 867 Holbrook Drive have any available units?
867 Holbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport News, VA.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 867 Holbrook Drive have?
Some of 867 Holbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 867 Holbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
867 Holbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 867 Holbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 867 Holbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 867 Holbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 867 Holbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 867 Holbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 867 Holbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 867 Holbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 867 Holbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 867 Holbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 867 Holbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 867 Holbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 867 Holbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
