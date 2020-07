Amenities

range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities

Endview - This cute little house is bigger than it looks. The two-bedroom, one full bath home also features a living room, dining room, kitchen, office/hobby room, and a laundry closet. The kitchen is equipped with stove and a full-sized refrigerator. The walk-up attic can be used as a storage or play area. The home is located close to Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Ft. Eustis, and the Historic Triangle. Come check out your new home today.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889151)