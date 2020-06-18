All apartments in Newport News
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:35 AM

303 Minnie Circle

303 Minnie Circle · (757) 504-2048
Location

303 Minnie Circle, Newport News, VA 23608
Windsor Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 303 Minnie Circle · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
303 Minnie Circle Available 06/15/20 Updated Home on Cul-de-Sac - This 2607 sq foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, all electric home is loaded with great features and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a small family-oriented neighborhood. The home includes a formal dining room, living room, eat-in kitchen, master bedroom, 1/2 bath and laundry on the first floor. The huge master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and the bath has a garden tub, shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. The eat-in kitchen is spacious and features stainless appliances and laminate counter tops. The living room includes a lovely wood-burning fireplace. Upstairs, find 3 large bedrooms with spacious closets and another full bath. Also, upstairs is a bonus room with laminate flooring to use as a playroom, theater room or extra bedroom. The home also features a 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. No Smoking Please! No housing vouchers accepted. Pets considered!

(RLNE3239521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Minnie Circle have any available units?
303 Minnie Circle has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 Minnie Circle have?
Some of 303 Minnie Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Minnie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
303 Minnie Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Minnie Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Minnie Circle is pet friendly.
Does 303 Minnie Circle offer parking?
Yes, 303 Minnie Circle does offer parking.
Does 303 Minnie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Minnie Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Minnie Circle have a pool?
No, 303 Minnie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 303 Minnie Circle have accessible units?
No, 303 Minnie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Minnie Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 Minnie Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
