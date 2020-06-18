Amenities
303 Minnie Circle Available 06/15/20 Updated Home on Cul-de-Sac - This 2607 sq foot, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, all electric home is loaded with great features and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a small family-oriented neighborhood. The home includes a formal dining room, living room, eat-in kitchen, master bedroom, 1/2 bath and laundry on the first floor. The huge master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and the bath has a garden tub, shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. The eat-in kitchen is spacious and features stainless appliances and laminate counter tops. The living room includes a lovely wood-burning fireplace. Upstairs, find 3 large bedrooms with spacious closets and another full bath. Also, upstairs is a bonus room with laminate flooring to use as a playroom, theater room or extra bedroom. The home also features a 2 car garage with plenty of storage space. No Smoking Please! No housing vouchers accepted. Pets considered!
(RLNE3239521)