Newport News, VA
237 Seasons Trail
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

237 Seasons Trail

237 Seasons Trail · (757) 223-7799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

237 Seasons Trail, Newport News, VA 23602
Summerlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 237 Seasons Trail · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1619 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
237 Seasons Trail Available 04/13/20 - Newly Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms. Ranch Home. 1691 Sqft, , New Wood Flooring in Living areas, Carpet in Bedrooms, Very open Floor Plan, Living room and Family room with Wood Fire Place Dining area and Breakfast area. Shaker Style Cherry Cabinets with easy close doors and drawers. Master Bed has Large Master Bathroom with double sinks and step in shower with glass doors. Central Air and Gas Heat, Washer and Dryer Hook up. Fenced in Back Yard with Storage Shed. Community Pool, Tennis court and Playground, Club house and Walking Trails. Close to Military Bases and I-64 and shopping!

(RLNE4624963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Seasons Trail have any available units?
237 Seasons Trail has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Newport News, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Newport News Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 Seasons Trail have?
Some of 237 Seasons Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Seasons Trail currently offering any rent specials?
237 Seasons Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Seasons Trail pet-friendly?
No, 237 Seasons Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport News.
Does 237 Seasons Trail offer parking?
No, 237 Seasons Trail does not offer parking.
Does 237 Seasons Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 Seasons Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Seasons Trail have a pool?
Yes, 237 Seasons Trail has a pool.
Does 237 Seasons Trail have accessible units?
No, 237 Seasons Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Seasons Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Seasons Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
