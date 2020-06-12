Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated pool air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

237 Seasons Trail Available 04/13/20 - Newly Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms. Ranch Home. 1691 Sqft, , New Wood Flooring in Living areas, Carpet in Bedrooms, Very open Floor Plan, Living room and Family room with Wood Fire Place Dining area and Breakfast area. Shaker Style Cherry Cabinets with easy close doors and drawers. Master Bed has Large Master Bathroom with double sinks and step in shower with glass doors. Central Air and Gas Heat, Washer and Dryer Hook up. Fenced in Back Yard with Storage Shed. Community Pool, Tennis court and Playground, Club house and Walking Trails. Close to Military Bases and I-64 and shopping!



(RLNE4624963)