8502 KERNON COURT

Cozy 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath BASEMENT APARTMENT, with living, dining area and kitchen appliances - 2 burner hot plate, microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator and shared washer and dryer. Apartment has an overstuffed chair if needed. Utilities and HOA fees are included in the rent. No stove or oven. Voucher Program is not accepted. DIRECTIONS: I95 N/S to Exit 166A; drive on Rte 286 South for approx. 1 mile to Rte 611 -Telegraph Rd. At the light be in the far right lane and take a left; drive approx. .3 miles to Mount Air and make a right. The second street on the left is Kernon Ct; the house is second from the far end on the left. The apartment is a short distance from Ft Belvoir, I95 and Springfield Metro.