Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8502 KERNON COURT

8502 Kernon Ct · No Longer Available
Location

8502 Kernon Ct, Newington, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath BASEMENT APARTMENT, with living, dining area and kitchen appliances - 2 burner hot plate, microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator and shared washer and dryer. Apartment has an overstuffed chair if needed. Utilities and HOA fees are included in the rent. No stove or oven. Voucher Program is not accepted. DIRECTIONS: I95 N/S to Exit 166A; drive on Rte 286 South for approx. 1 mile to Rte 611 -Telegraph Rd. At the light be in the far right lane and take a left; drive approx. .3 miles to Mount Air and make a right. The second street on the left is Kernon Ct; the house is second from the far end on the left. The apartment is a short distance from Ft Belvoir, I95 and Springfield Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 KERNON COURT have any available units?
8502 KERNON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8502 KERNON COURT have?
Some of 8502 KERNON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8502 KERNON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8502 KERNON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 KERNON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT offer parking?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8502 KERNON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT have a pool?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT have accessible units?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8502 KERNON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8502 KERNON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

