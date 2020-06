8442 SPRINGFIELD OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

GORGEOUS 3-LEVEL HOME IN SPRINGFIELD OAKS ~ NEW PAINT & PLUSH NEW CARPETS ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL ~ HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GLASS DOORS TO DECK ~ GRANITE COUNTERS ~ EXQUISITE MASTER SUITE WITH FULL BATHROOM ~ VAULTED CEILINGS ~ LOWER LEVEL FAMILY ROOM WITH CUSTOM BUILT-INS & WET BAR. PLUS DEN, FULL BATH & STORAGE AREA ~ PRIVATE FENCED REAR YARD & PATIO BACKS TO WOODS ~ SPOTLESS AND READY TO MOVE IN NOW ~ NO PETS. MAX 2 UNRELATED ADULTS- MAX 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM