8068 TRIBUTARY COURT

Amenities
Many great features on cul-de-sac street just a block from the Saratoga Swim Club. 4 BRs (really), 3 Updated BAs & half bath. Hardwood main level, updated Double Pane Windows, newer kitchen cabinets, Large Rec Room, recently painted. Tenant can move out before Feb 1 if you need quick occupancy. Convenient to Ft Belvoir. Good Credit, $80K income & no more than 2 incomes used to qualify (the two lowest). No Smoking. Pets case by case. Nice neighborhood. Short walk to shopping center (grocery, pet store, restaurants, gas station, etc)