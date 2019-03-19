All apartments in Newington
Find more places like 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
8068 TRIBUTARY COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8068 TRIBUTARY COURT

8068 Tributary Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8068 Tributary Ct, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Many great features on cul-de-sac street just a block from the Saratoga Swim Club. 4 BRs (really), 3 Updated BAs & half bath. Hardwood main level, updated Double Pane Windows, newer kitchen cabinets, Large Rec Room, recently painted. Tenant can move out before Feb 1 if you need quick occupancy. Convenient to Ft Belvoir. Good Credit, $80K income & no more than 2 incomes used to qualify (the two lowest). No Smoking. Pets case by case. Nice neighborhood. Short walk to shopping center (grocery, pet store, restaurants, gas station, etc)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have any available units?
8068 TRIBUTARY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have?
Some of 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8068 TRIBUTARY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT offer parking?
No, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT has a pool.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have accessible units?
No, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8068 TRIBUTARY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington 2 BedroomsNewington 3 Bedrooms
Newington Apartments with GymNewington Apartments with Parking
Newington Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VA
Cheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America