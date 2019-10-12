All apartments in Newington
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

8057 Sky Blue Dr

8057 Sky Blue Drive
Location

8057 Sky Blue Drive, Newington, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Roomy Townhome near Kingstown and Springfield Mall - Property Id: 155624

3 Bedroom, 3-level Townhome in Landsdowne, Alexandria (Near Kingstowne)
2040 Sqft
3.5 Bath
Living Room, Dining Room, Family/Entertainment Room, Large Laundry Room, and Storage room
Outdoor Deck
Reserved Parking
A/C, Stove, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Fireplace
Clean ad safe neighborhood in Cul-De-Sac
Community Pool, playgrounds, basketball, and tennis courts
Across from Kingstowne Shopping Center (LA Fitness, Wegmans, GNC, Burtons, Green Turtle, etc)
Can Furnish some rooms upon request.
Near Fort Belvoir (Telegraph rd)
Minutes from 395/495/95
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155624p
Property Id 155624

(RLNE5146457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8057 Sky Blue Dr have any available units?
8057 Sky Blue Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 8057 Sky Blue Dr have?
Some of 8057 Sky Blue Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8057 Sky Blue Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8057 Sky Blue Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8057 Sky Blue Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8057 Sky Blue Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8057 Sky Blue Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8057 Sky Blue Dr offers parking.
Does 8057 Sky Blue Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8057 Sky Blue Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8057 Sky Blue Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8057 Sky Blue Dr has a pool.
Does 8057 Sky Blue Dr have accessible units?
No, 8057 Sky Blue Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8057 Sky Blue Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8057 Sky Blue Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8057 Sky Blue Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8057 Sky Blue Dr has units with air conditioning.
