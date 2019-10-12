8057 Sky Blue Dr

Amenities
Roomy Townhome near Kingstown and Springfield Mall - Property Id: 155624
3 Bedroom, 3-level Townhome in Landsdowne, Alexandria (Near Kingstowne)
2040 Sqft
3.5 Bath
Living Room, Dining Room, Family/Entertainment Room, Large Laundry Room, and Storage room
Outdoor Deck
Reserved Parking
A/C, Stove, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Fireplace
Clean ad safe neighborhood in Cul-De-Sac
Community Pool, playgrounds, basketball, and tennis courts
Across from Kingstowne Shopping Center (LA Fitness, Wegmans, GNC, Burtons, Green Turtle, etc)
Can Furnish some rooms upon request.
Near Fort Belvoir (Telegraph rd)
Minutes from 395/495/95
