Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated end unit townhouse almost 2,500 s.f., with new wood floors on 2 levels, 2 reserved parking spaces (both numbered 31), community pool with annual fee, eat in kitchen with outside deck overlooking trees, lower level family room with wood burning fire place plus rec room area walk out to terrace, near to Park & Ride or short distance to Springfield Metro, pets on a case by case basis, no smoking in house of any substances