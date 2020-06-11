7762 HAVENBROOK WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access tennis court

Just upgraded, 3-level townhouse in a peaceful and friendly neighborhood. 1.3 miles to VRE, 5 miles to Springfield metro, 4 miles to Fort Belvoir. Popular Springfield location with alternate (backlick road) route to avoid 95 traffic. Walkout finished basement with 4th bed room. Private fenced backyard, Just steps from a beautiful water creek with jogging/walking tracks along the water. Community tennis courts and play areas for kids.Hardwood Floors. Designer Tile work. Dimmer Switches, Recess Lights, Smart Thermostat, Keyless secure entrance with ring video surveillance and sensor lights.Pets allowed ($50/pet monthly fee). Homeowners/trash fees not included in rent. No inside smoking, please