Newington, VA
7762 HAVENBROOK WAY
7762 HAVENBROOK WAY

7762 Havenbrook Way · No Longer Available
Newington
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

7762 Havenbrook Way, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
tennis court
key fob access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
tennis court
Just upgraded, 3-level townhouse in a peaceful and friendly neighborhood. 1.3 miles to VRE, 5 miles to Springfield metro, 4 miles to Fort Belvoir. Popular Springfield location with alternate (backlick road) route to avoid 95 traffic. Walkout finished basement with 4th bed room. Private fenced backyard, Just steps from a beautiful water creek with jogging/walking tracks along the water. Community tennis courts and play areas for kids.Hardwood Floors. Designer Tile work. Dimmer Switches, Recess Lights, Smart Thermostat, Keyless secure entrance with ring video surveillance and sensor lights.Pets allowed ($50/pet monthly fee). Homeowners/trash fees not included in rent. No inside smoking, please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY have any available units?
7762 HAVENBROOK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY have?
Some of 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7762 HAVENBROOK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY is pet friendly.
Does 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY offer parking?
No, 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY have a pool?
No, 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY have accessible units?
No, 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7762 HAVENBROOK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

