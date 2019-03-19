All apartments in Newington
7718 HAVENBROOK WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7718 HAVENBROOK WAY

7718 Havenbrook Way · No Longer Available
Newington
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

7718 Havenbrook Way, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
tennis court
3 Levels TH, beautiful, gorgeous and spacious corner lot over 2310 sq ft (incl gar) , bright and sunny throughout. Easily acessible to I-95, I-395, Fairfax County Parkway and Route 1- Fort Belvoir. Convenient to VRE, Springfield / Franconia Metro, Shopping Malls; Springfield Mall and Potomac Mills. With free community parking, tennis court, basketball court and tot lot. Walking distance to Fairfax County Parkland walking trails. Freshly painted throughout, recently remodeled 3.5 bathrooms and kitchen with quartz counter top. Lux MBR with super bath with separate shower, walk- in closet. Hardwood floors and glazed porcelain ceramic tiles all throughout 1st to 3rd level. Installed vertical blinds and curtain rods on all the windows, digital controlled thermostat. Gas fireplace with mantle, fenced backyard with large deck and brick patio, tree line views. Currently vacant, ready for occupancy. A home close to your home. YOU MUST SEE !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY have any available units?
7718 HAVENBROOK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY have?
Some of 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7718 HAVENBROOK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington.
Does 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY offers parking.
Does 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY have a pool?
No, 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY have accessible units?
No, 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7718 HAVENBROOK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
