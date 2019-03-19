7718 HAVENBROOK WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground tennis court

3 Levels TH, beautiful, gorgeous and spacious corner lot over 2310 sq ft (incl gar) , bright and sunny throughout. Easily acessible to I-95, I-395, Fairfax County Parkway and Route 1- Fort Belvoir. Convenient to VRE, Springfield / Franconia Metro, Shopping Malls; Springfield Mall and Potomac Mills. With free community parking, tennis court, basketball court and tot lot. Walking distance to Fairfax County Parkland walking trails. Freshly painted throughout, recently remodeled 3.5 bathrooms and kitchen with quartz counter top. Lux MBR with super bath with separate shower, walk- in closet. Hardwood floors and glazed porcelain ceramic tiles all throughout 1st to 3rd level. Installed vertical blinds and curtain rods on all the windows, digital controlled thermostat. Gas fireplace with mantle, fenced backyard with large deck and brick patio, tree line views. Currently vacant, ready for occupancy. A home close to your home. YOU MUST SEE !!!