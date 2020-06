Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

STUNNING REMODEL! 3 Bedroom, 3 1/2 Bath 3 Lvl Townhouse in Sought After Newington Station. Newer paint and carpet throughout, Hardwood floors main level, upgraded kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, upgraded windows, doors and HVAC, New roof! Plenty of additional parking on quiet street of Delong behind the house. Will be professionally cleaned and ready to go for August move in!