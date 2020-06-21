7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Relax and enjoy this recently renovated (2018), tranquil retreat in the heart of bustling Fairfax county! The property is located just minutes from major military bases such as Fort Belvior, the Pentagon, NRO (9-14 m), and the Engineering Proving Grounds (1 m). This is a must see property on a coveted "backs-to-woods" site at the end of the cul-de-sac. The lot has been meticulously landscaped with brick walkways and plantings throughout. The property also includes a convenient outdoor shed for out of sight storage. Inside is a newly renovated main floor that features an open floor plan, a large masonary fireplace, built in shelving, low maintenance pergo wood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertop, stainless steel appliances, and brand new high efficiency windows for the lowest possible natural gas and electricity bill. Upstairs is the master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and an open loft office with built in rich wooded cabinetry, shelves and desk. The basement is fully finished and contains a (gas) wood stove, a laundry room, bathroom and shower, an additional bedroom, and a wall mounted cabinetry surround ready for large screen TV installation! This is a must see property that's in a perfect, family friendly neighborhood! It looks as good as the pictures indicate and the owner welcomes you to contact the current tenants to verify. All applicants will be considered, however owner strongly prefers tenants with 2 or more years lease terms, and small pets only. Smoking on the property and in the house is prohibited. Virtual Tour Attached