All apartments in Newington
Find more places like 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington, VA
/
7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE

7574 Woodstown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7574 Woodstown Drive, Newington, VA 22153

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Relax and enjoy this recently renovated (2018), tranquil retreat in the heart of bustling Fairfax county! The property is located just minutes from major military bases such as Fort Belvior, the Pentagon, NRO (9-14 m), and the Engineering Proving Grounds (1 m). This is a must see property on a coveted "backs-to-woods" site at the end of the cul-de-sac. The lot has been meticulously landscaped with brick walkways and plantings throughout. The property also includes a convenient outdoor shed for out of sight storage. Inside is a newly renovated main floor that features an open floor plan, a large masonary fireplace, built in shelving, low maintenance pergo wood floors throughout, granite kitchen countertop, stainless steel appliances, and brand new high efficiency windows for the lowest possible natural gas and electricity bill. Upstairs is the master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, and an open loft office with built in rich wooded cabinetry, shelves and desk. The basement is fully finished and contains a (gas) wood stove, a laundry room, bathroom and shower, an additional bedroom, and a wall mounted cabinetry surround ready for large screen TV installation! This is a must see property that's in a perfect, family friendly neighborhood! It looks as good as the pictures indicate and the owner welcomes you to contact the current tenants to verify. All applicants will be considered, however owner strongly prefers tenants with 2 or more years lease terms, and small pets only. Smoking on the property and in the house is prohibited. Virtual Tour Attached

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE have any available units?
7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington, VA.
What amenities does 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE have?
Some of 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7574 WOODSTOWN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saratoga Square
7816 Rolling View Ln
Newington, VA 22153

Similar Pages

Newington 2 BedroomsNewington Apartments with Balcony
Newington Apartments with PoolNewington Furnished Apartments
Newington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VA
Cheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America