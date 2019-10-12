8673 Hickory Ridge Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

End Unit 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 157312



*End Unit, 3 levels with finished, walkout basement! Fireplace located in basement with half bath ! Walks out to gated back-yard! Beyond yard, wooded area with trails. Tranquil & Beautiful!!!

*Main floor/ Kitchen, dining room and living room with new wood floor.

*Upstairs/Three bedrooms/ Master bedroom with full bath. Full bath off hallway.

*Laundry Room with washer/dryer

*Lawn Mowing provided for front lawn

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157312p

Property Id 157312



(RLNE5156700)