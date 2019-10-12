All apartments in Newington Forest
8673 Hickory Ridge Court

No Longer Available
Location

8673 Hickory Ridge Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End Unit 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 157312

*End Unit, 3 levels with finished, walkout basement! Fireplace located in basement with half bath ! Walks out to gated back-yard! Beyond yard, wooded area with trails. Tranquil & Beautiful!!!
*Main floor/ Kitchen, dining room and living room with new wood floor.
*Upstairs/Three bedrooms/ Master bedroom with full bath. Full bath off hallway.
*Laundry Room with washer/dryer
*Lawn Mowing provided for front lawn
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157312p
Property Id 157312

(RLNE5156700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8673 Hickory Ridge Court have any available units?
8673 Hickory Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8673 Hickory Ridge Court have?
Some of 8673 Hickory Ridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8673 Hickory Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
8673 Hickory Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8673 Hickory Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8673 Hickory Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 8673 Hickory Ridge Court offer parking?
No, 8673 Hickory Ridge Court does not offer parking.
Does 8673 Hickory Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8673 Hickory Ridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8673 Hickory Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 8673 Hickory Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 8673 Hickory Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 8673 Hickory Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8673 Hickory Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8673 Hickory Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 8673 Hickory Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8673 Hickory Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
