8673 Hickory Ridge Court

Amenities
End Unit 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 157312
*End Unit, 3 levels with finished, walkout basement! Fireplace located in basement with half bath ! Walks out to gated back-yard! Beyond yard, wooded area with trails. Tranquil & Beautiful!!!
*Main floor/ Kitchen, dining room and living room with new wood floor.
*Upstairs/Three bedrooms/ Master bedroom with full bath. Full bath off hallway.
*Laundry Room with washer/dryer
*Lawn Mowing provided for front lawn
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157312p
