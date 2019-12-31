All apartments in Newington Forest
Home
/
Newington Forest, VA
/
8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT

8548 Golden Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

8548 Golden Ridge Court, Newington Forest, VA 22079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful clean and neat fully furnished two bedroom, one bath, kitchen, dining room and living room 930 sq ft home with all hardwood floors. Master suite includes two large closets and dressing area. Large 2nd bedroom with wall of closets. Assigned parking out front with many additional parking spaces. Public bus on the street, 4 miles (12 minutes) to Lorton VRE Station. 9 miles (25 minutes) to Fort Belvior NOTICE: Only the top two levels of this 3 level home are for rent and are furnished. This includes kitchen utensils. The owner reserves the right to occupy the lower level. The tenant shall have access to the lower level laundry room. Tenant shall have use of the front porch but not the back yard. The TV and stand in the living room will not stay. The tenant shall pay a flat fee of $200. per month to include water, sewer, electricity, heat, air conditioning, Cox cable TV & Internet. The owner is a teacher and will totally respect the privacy of tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT have any available units?
8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT offers parking.
Does 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT has units with air conditioning.

