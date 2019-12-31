8548 GOLDEN RIDGE COURT

Amenities

Beautiful clean and neat fully furnished two bedroom, one bath, kitchen, dining room and living room 930 sq ft home with all hardwood floors. Master suite includes two large closets and dressing area. Large 2nd bedroom with wall of closets. Assigned parking out front with many additional parking spaces. Public bus on the street, 4 miles (12 minutes) to Lorton VRE Station. 9 miles (25 minutes) to Fort Belvior NOTICE: Only the top two levels of this 3 level home are for rent and are furnished. This includes kitchen utensils. The owner reserves the right to occupy the lower level. The tenant shall have access to the lower level laundry room. Tenant shall have use of the front porch but not the back yard. The TV and stand in the living room will not stay. The tenant shall pay a flat fee of $200. per month to include water, sewer, electricity, heat, air conditioning, Cox cable TV & Internet. The owner is a teacher and will totally respect the privacy of tenants.