8477 SILVERDALE RD

Welcome to 8477 Silverdale Road, a fabulous brick-front, end-unit townhome nestled in the quiet and highly sought-after Forest at Southrun community. This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath home offers a bright and open floor plan with lots of windows and is perfect for entertaining. The living room and dining room flow seamlessly into one another, leading to the eat-in kitchen, which has tons of cabinet space, wood floors, an adjacent breakfast area, and a door leading out to the large deck. The upper level of the home houses the sizeable master bedroom and its attached private bath, which includes a dual sink vanity, jetted Jacuzzi tub, and a separate glass enclosed shower. The upper hall bath with shower and tub combo is also on this level, and is easily accessible from the second and third bedrooms, both with custom closets. The lower level of the home includes a generous rec room with a fireplace, powder room, and access to the fully fenced backyard. This terrific home is located in a prime location, only minutes to Fort Belvoir, the Lorton VRE station and the Lorton Town Center with its many shops and unique restaurants. Students attend Newington Forest Elementary, and the state of the art South County Middle and High Schools. Also, be sure to take advantage of the community amenities, which include a tot lot, basketball court, picnic areas and an exercise trail. The carpet will be replaced before a new tenant moves in.