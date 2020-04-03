All apartments in Newington Forest
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

8477 SILVERDALE RD

8477 Silverdale Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8477 Silverdale Road, Newington Forest, VA 22079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,425

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
garage
Welcome to 8477 Silverdale Road, a fabulous brick-front, end-unit townhome nestled in the quiet and highly sought-after Forest at Southrun community. This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath home offers a bright and open floor plan with lots of windows and is perfect for entertaining. The living room and dining room flow seamlessly into one another, leading to the eat-in kitchen, which has tons of cabinet space, wood floors, an adjacent breakfast area, and a door leading out to the large deck. The upper level of the home houses the sizeable master bedroom and its attached private bath, which includes a dual sink vanity, jetted Jacuzzi tub, and a separate glass enclosed shower. The upper hall bath with shower and tub combo is also on this level, and is easily accessible from the second and third bedrooms, both with custom closets. The lower level of the home includes a generous rec room with a fireplace, powder room, and access to the fully fenced backyard. This terrific home is located in a prime location, only minutes to Fort Belvoir, the Lorton VRE station and the Lorton Town Center with its many shops and unique restaurants. Students attend Newington Forest Elementary, and the state of the art South County Middle and High Schools. Also, be sure to take advantage of the community amenities, which include a tot lot, basketball court, picnic areas and an exercise trail. The carpet will be replaced before a new tenant moves in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8477 SILVERDALE RD have any available units?
8477 SILVERDALE RD has a unit available for $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8477 SILVERDALE RD have?
Some of 8477 SILVERDALE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8477 SILVERDALE RD currently offering any rent specials?
8477 SILVERDALE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8477 SILVERDALE RD pet-friendly?
No, 8477 SILVERDALE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newington Forest.
Does 8477 SILVERDALE RD offer parking?
Yes, 8477 SILVERDALE RD does offer parking.
Does 8477 SILVERDALE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8477 SILVERDALE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8477 SILVERDALE RD have a pool?
No, 8477 SILVERDALE RD does not have a pool.
Does 8477 SILVERDALE RD have accessible units?
No, 8477 SILVERDALE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8477 SILVERDALE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8477 SILVERDALE RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8477 SILVERDALE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8477 SILVERDALE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
