Remodeled end unit town home in an excellent location. Many updates to this property: Gleaming hardwood floors, all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz counter tops, all new kitchen cabinets. New bathrooms, all new interior doors/hardware. Newly painted inside and out, new carpet on basement and bedroom levels. Optional 3rd bedroom or family room in basement with a door to the fenced in back yard. This will not last long! Don't delay.