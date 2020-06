Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Show anytime!! Recently remodeled house! new kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite * new deck off of the kitchen, new water heater, new hardwood floors all over the house, new bathrooms, finished storage space, new paint interior, and exterior, no sign in the property.The house will be avaiable by april 1st. Please call the tenant at 202-486-6150 to get access to the house