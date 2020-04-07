8334 WIND FALL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Pictures are from previous listing. Beautiful home! This won't last long. Updated kitchen with gorgeous cabinets, updated baths, granite, end unit with huge yard, large storage shed, nice carpet, nice colors throughout. Close to everything.