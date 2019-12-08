8233 CRESTMONT CIRCLE

Amenities

Only $1997/month for this beautiful, recently updated 2 bedroom/2 bath end unit townhouse with open floor plan. Large basement with recessed lighting and full bath. Updated full baths. Updated Kitchen with new counter tops & newer appliances. Open concept living room/dining room/kitchen with plenty of natural light. Full size Washer/Dryer. New HVAC unit. Huge backyard deck with private entrance, perfect for summer BBQs or just relaxing. 2 reserved parking spaces with plenty of visitor parking right next to the home. Good schools in close proximity, as well as Kindercare preschool less than a mile away. There are parks close by, lots of walking trails and Community Pool pass included. Great commuter location! Easy access to I95 (3 miles) Ft Belvoir (5 miles), Mark Center (13miles), Pentagon(17 miles) Springfield town center (5 miles), Springfield metro (blue line 5 miles), Burke Lake Park (3 miles).