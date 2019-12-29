8123 WILLOWDALE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3 Level/3BR/2.5BA townhome in South County High School pyramid! Absolute Pristine Condition with TWO BRAND NEW remodeled baths on upper level, brand new carpet and paint, gleaming hardwood and beautiful white kitchen with huge pantry. Walk-out basement, big laundry room & plenty of storage. 2 Assigned parking spaces. Rest assured- this townhome is in Excellent Condition w/ brand new HVAC/ roof/dishwasher/garbage disposal and recently replaced windows. Big Patio. Backs to Trees! Community pool, tennis and basketball courts. Newington Forest has many entrance points throughout the community to connect you to the South Run Stream Valley Trail. Easy commute to Fort Belvoir, NGA and The Pentagon. Pets case-by-case.