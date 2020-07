Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Light and Spacious with NEW Carpet. Freshly Painted~New Blinds Throughout! Walk out Rec/FAMILY RM to Deck with view of woods. Partially Fenced. Large Eat-in Kitchen & Dining RM. Living Rm Main Entry Level. Bathoom on each level! #2 Assigned parking spots, on a Culdisac. Pets case by case with deposit. Great Neighborhood amenities include Walking Trails, Tennis & Basket Ball Courts and Pool. Close to Schools, Convenient to Everything. Just off Fairfax County Parkway....