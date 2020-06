Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan carpet range

This wonderful townhome is designed for easy living situated in Newington Forest. Features 3 Beds & 2Baths, hardwood floors on main & Carpet on 2nd level. Granite counter tops, spacious family room & back to woods. New stove, dishwasher, countertop, cabinets, kitchen floor, bathroom floors, vanity and fresh painting through out the house. Walk out basement. Great location, easy access to Fairfax Co Pwky, I-95 & VRE Lorton. Near walking trails, parks, Costco, Golf Clubs, NOVA Campus.