Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Application fee of $60 per applicant can be paid through Pay Pal to applications@completecirclellc.comLocation! Location! Great Opportunity! Walking Distance to Newington Elementary. Just 5 minutes from Fairfax County Parkway, and 15 mins to the Springfield Mall and Ft Belvoir . 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath, 1 Car Garage on Quiet Cul de Sac street. Hardwood Floors in Recreation Room w/ Wood Burning FP**Great Yard for Entertaining and Play!