This updated and spacious end unit is conveniently located in sought after Woodstream. Home has been completely painted top to bottom! Move in ready! Easy access to many community amenities and Franconia Metro. Upper level features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large master bedroom suite. Main level with updated kitchen, living and dining room. Walks out to private back yard with storage shed. Finished lower level recreation room. One assigned parking space plus lots of unmarked/ unreserved extra parking. Property is currently tenant occupied and some updates will be performed once tenant moves out. 24 Month lease preferred. Apply online.