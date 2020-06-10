7904 FOREST PATH WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities media room

Immaculate & Immediately Available! This remarkable brick , 3 level TH is a rare find. 3 nicely carpeted bdrms,4 updated baths. New sidewalk & expanded front porch. Over 1900 finished SF; including separate living and dining rooms, as well as eat-in kitchen. The finished lower level has laminated floors and fireplace with access to an entertainment-size deck , yard , shed and wooded back area. 1/2 bath and laundry area with full size washer & dryer. Nrby Metro, Shops / Rest. Theater - Interested? Call YOUR Agent/Realtor CANCELLED Open House; June 7, 2-4pm.