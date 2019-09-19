7819 GAMBRILL WOODS WAY

Amenities
Beautiful brick front home in a sought after West Springfield High school district and friendly neighborhood, perfect for celebrating life~s precious moments. An open-floor plan with a large gourmet kitchen and center island to entertain all occasions. Updates to hardwood floors on main level, new carpet in all bedrooms, upgraded bathrooms, new gas range cook-top, and new double convection ovens. Walk-up basement equipped with a large media room, full bar, two professional designed exercise rooms with rubberized floor and turf flooring that could be easily converted to a children~s play room. Professional grade landscape with landscaping lighting and sprinkler systems. Near Fairfax County Parkway, 95, 495 and 25 mins to Amazon HQ. A must see!