7819 GAMBRILL WOODS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym parking media room

Beautiful brick front home in a sought after West Springfield High school district and friendly neighborhood, perfect for celebrating life~s precious moments. An open-floor plan with a large gourmet kitchen and center island to entertain all occasions. Updates to hardwood floors on main level, new carpet in all bedrooms, upgraded bathrooms, new gas range cook-top, and new double convection ovens. Walk-up basement equipped with a large media room, full bar, two professional designed exercise rooms with rubberized floor and turf flooring that could be easily converted to a children~s play room. Professional grade landscape with landscaping lighting and sprinkler systems. Near Fairfax County Parkway, 95, 495 and 25 mins to Amazon HQ. A must see!