All apartments in Newington Forest
Find more places like 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newington Forest, VA
/
7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE

7684 Green Garland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newington Forest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7684 Green Garland Drive, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Available May 21st, 2020 ~~GORGEOUS SPLIT LEVEL HOME! ~~** 3 BR, 3 FULL BA, 2 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac ~~Highly desirable Sangster elementary and Lake Braddock School pyramid ~~**WELCOME HOME with Large Front Porch, Dramatic Overlook of Living room from the Dining room ~~Nice and Clean!!! ~~New Architectural Shingles on roof, New Windows and Doors ~~**Spacious Living room with Hardwood Floors and two Large Windows to let natural lights in and wood burning Fireplace ~~**Dining room with Hardwood Floors and Sliding door Walk-Out to Large Deck and fenced-in backyard ~~**Updated/Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter-Tops, cherry cabinets, Luxurious Laminate Floors and Large Bay Windows gives a Spacious Breakfast room ~~**Master Bedroom with Walk-In-Closet and Master Bath with Soaking Tub and Separate Shower ~~** Two Front Bedrooms and Updated/Upgraded Full Bath ~~Finished Lower Level with Full Bath, gives you options to enjoy the space as Family room/Rec room perfect place for music/home office/Study room/Exercise or can be used as a 4th Bedroom, Walk-Out to front oversized garage ~~Laundry and plenty of Storage space has access from the family room and also from the garage ~~**Location is a Dream for Commuting: Convenient to Shopping, Restaurants~~Close to South Run Rec Center, Burke Lake Park~~Easy access to Fort Belvoir, I-95/495/395, Commuter lot, Springfield Town center and Springfield Metro ~~**ORELA**OWC 1 small pet on case by case basis ~~**TENANT MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT! ~~**MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE have any available units?
7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE have?
Some of 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Newington Forest 2 BedroomsNewington Forest 3 Bedrooms
Newington Forest Apartments with BalconyNewington Forest Apartments with Gym
Newington Forest Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDWest Springfield, VAFranklin Farm, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VAForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America