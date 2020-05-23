7684 GREEN GARLAND DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Available May 21st, 2020 ~~GORGEOUS SPLIT LEVEL HOME! ~~** 3 BR, 3 FULL BA, 2 Car Garage on Cul-de-sac ~~Highly desirable Sangster elementary and Lake Braddock School pyramid ~~**WELCOME HOME with Large Front Porch, Dramatic Overlook of Living room from the Dining room ~~Nice and Clean!!! ~~New Architectural Shingles on roof, New Windows and Doors ~~**Spacious Living room with Hardwood Floors and two Large Windows to let natural lights in and wood burning Fireplace ~~**Dining room with Hardwood Floors and Sliding door Walk-Out to Large Deck and fenced-in backyard ~~**Updated/Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Counter-Tops, cherry cabinets, Luxurious Laminate Floors and Large Bay Windows gives a Spacious Breakfast room ~~**Master Bedroom with Walk-In-Closet and Master Bath with Soaking Tub and Separate Shower ~~** Two Front Bedrooms and Updated/Upgraded Full Bath ~~Finished Lower Level with Full Bath, gives you options to enjoy the space as Family room/Rec room perfect place for music/home office/Study room/Exercise or can be used as a 4th Bedroom, Walk-Out to front oversized garage ~~Laundry and plenty of Storage space has access from the family room and also from the garage ~~**Location is a Dream for Commuting: Convenient to Shopping, Restaurants~~Close to South Run Rec Center, Burke Lake Park~~Easy access to Fort Belvoir, I-95/495/395, Commuter lot, Springfield Town center and Springfield Metro ~~**ORELA**OWC 1 small pet on case by case basis ~~**TENANT MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT! ~~**MUST SEE!!!