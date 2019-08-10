All apartments in Newington Forest
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

7433 Ridge Oak Ct

7433 Ridge Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

7433 Ridge Oak Court, Newington Forest, VA 22153

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move In Ready West Springfield 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Renovated Townhome! - Well maintained large 3 level 3 bedroom 3.5 baths with hardwood floors on the main level, fireplace, large deck, and walk-out basement to patio with a fully fenced back yard. Upstairs you have three bedrooms with two newly finished renovated bathrooms with a master shower that will knock your socks off. Finished basement with Rec-room, full bath and an extra room. Open floor plan. Minutes to the Springfield Metro and 95/495/395, shopping, restaurants.

Call for more information about this upcoming property! 703-966-2232

Apply at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60/adult online.
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit. Refundable pet deposit with approved pet at https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com
Tenant pays all utilities.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5051700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7433 Ridge Oak Ct have any available units?
7433 Ridge Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newington Forest, VA.
What amenities does 7433 Ridge Oak Ct have?
Some of 7433 Ridge Oak Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7433 Ridge Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7433 Ridge Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 Ridge Oak Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7433 Ridge Oak Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7433 Ridge Oak Ct offer parking?
No, 7433 Ridge Oak Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7433 Ridge Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7433 Ridge Oak Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 Ridge Oak Ct have a pool?
No, 7433 Ridge Oak Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7433 Ridge Oak Ct have accessible units?
No, 7433 Ridge Oak Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 Ridge Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7433 Ridge Oak Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7433 Ridge Oak Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7433 Ridge Oak Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
