Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE

3519 Eagle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3519 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
This spacious home is now available for immediate move in!Granite countertops, gorgeous hardwood floors, and newly installed carpet. There is even space for a Home Office on the main floor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3519 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
