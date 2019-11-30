2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning End Unit 1 car garage condo/townhome in sought after gated community of Potomac Club features main level custom built-ins in the Living Room, hardwood stairs and flooring on the main level, large gourmet Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite tops, expansive Breakfast Room with custom cabinetry, Spacious Den and covered Patio. The upper level features 3 large Bedrooms including the Master with walk in closet and full bath including soaker tub and separate shower, Washer/Dryer and full guest bath. Come home to your gated community where the location can~t be beat! Minutes to Quantico, Fort Belvoir, Rippon Landing VRE, schools, shops & 1/95. Located adjacent to Stonebridge and Wegmans! Amenities include: Community Center, pools-indoor/outdoor, rock climbing wall, fitness center, common areas, tot lots, dog waste cans throughout the neighborhood, gate guards, business center, clubhouse, Trash & Recycling.