Last updated November 30 2019 at 7:05 AM

2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY

2653 Sheffield Way · No Longer Available
Location

2653 Sheffield Way, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning End Unit 1 car garage condo/townhome in sought after gated community of Potomac Club features main level custom built-ins in the Living Room, hardwood stairs and flooring on the main level, large gourmet Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite tops, expansive Breakfast Room with custom cabinetry, Spacious Den and covered Patio. The upper level features 3 large Bedrooms including the Master with walk in closet and full bath including soaker tub and separate shower, Washer/Dryer and full guest bath. Come home to your gated community where the location can~t be beat! Minutes to Quantico, Fort Belvoir, Rippon Landing VRE, schools, shops & 1/95. Located adjacent to Stonebridge and Wegmans! Amenities include: Community Center, pools-indoor/outdoor, rock climbing wall, fitness center, common areas, tot lots, dog waste cans throughout the neighborhood, gate guards, business center, clubhouse, Trash & Recycling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY have any available units?
2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY have?
Some of 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY is pet friendly.
Does 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY offers parking.
Does 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY has a pool.
Does 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY have accessible units?
No, 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2653 SHEFFIELD HILL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

