Amenities

granite counters all utils included

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

BASEMENT ONLY!!! 1 bed (NTC) 1 bath basement with kitchen all utilities included. For this price in this area this is a steal! Perfect for someone who wants a quiet neighborhood with a new house. No maintenance to worry about. Granite counters, S/S appliances, separate laundry, this is one of the rarest finds of the season. Don't miss out, will not last long!!