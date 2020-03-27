All apartments in Neabsco
Neabsco, VA
2425 RAINSWOOD LANE
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

2425 RAINSWOOD LANE

2425 Rainwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Rainwood Lane, Neabsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Now Available for Rent in Powell's Run Village! Upper-level End Unit 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home. Light floods the spacious open concept main floor which includes a large Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Family Room & Balcony. Master Bedroom features high ceilings and ample storage with 2 walk-in closets, Balcony, Master Bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Large 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms and upper level Laundry Room also make this a wonderful place to call home. Close to I-95, Commuter Lots, Shopping & Restaurants at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center and Potomac Mills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE have any available units?
2425 RAINSWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE have?
Some of 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2425 RAINSWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE offer parking?
No, 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 RAINSWOOD LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
