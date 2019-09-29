Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

2424 Battery Hill Circle Available 10/01/19 Sun-Filled End Unit Townhome With Loads of Upgrades! - This amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse is sure to knock your socks off! Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen with hardwood floors on the main level. Crazy big deck is perfect for entertaining! Three upper bedrooms and 2 full baths and top floor laundry! Bonus room/rec room & full bath on lower level. Shopping, restaurants, Stonebridge, Wegman's, & close to Potomac Mills. VRE transit less than a mile away for DC commuters! View the newly constructed Neabsco Boardwalk from the back yard!



Available for move October 1, 2019.



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies



Application fee $60/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent with approved credit.



Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. All pets must be screened at https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and pay the required deposit.



Call for a tour today!



Equal Housing Opportunity



