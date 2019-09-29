All apartments in Neabsco
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

2424 Battery Hill Circle

2424 Battery Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Battery Hill Circle, Neabsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
2424 Battery Hill Circle Available 10/01/19 Sun-Filled End Unit Townhome With Loads of Upgrades! - This amazing 3 bed 3.5 bath townhouse is sure to knock your socks off! Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen with hardwood floors on the main level. Crazy big deck is perfect for entertaining! Three upper bedrooms and 2 full baths and top floor laundry! Bonus room/rec room & full bath on lower level. Shopping, restaurants, Stonebridge, Wegman's, & close to Potomac Mills. VRE transit less than a mile away for DC commuters! View the newly constructed Neabsco Boardwalk from the back yard!

Available for move October 1, 2019.

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies

Application fee $60/adult is non-refundable. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Pets are allowed on a case by case basis. All pets must be screened at https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and pay the required deposit.

Call for a tour today!

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5146750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Battery Hill Circle have any available units?
2424 Battery Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2424 Battery Hill Circle have?
Some of 2424 Battery Hill Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Battery Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Battery Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Battery Hill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Battery Hill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Battery Hill Circle offer parking?
No, 2424 Battery Hill Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2424 Battery Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Battery Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Battery Hill Circle have a pool?
No, 2424 Battery Hill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Battery Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 2424 Battery Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Battery Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Battery Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 Battery Hill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2424 Battery Hill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
