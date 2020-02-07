All apartments in Neabsco
2339 MERSEYSIDE DRIVE
Last updated February 7 2020 at 2:28 PM

2339 MERSEYSIDE DRIVE

2339 Merseyside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2339 Merseyside Drive, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Less than 5 mins from I-95 and express lane entrance!!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom 4 bath townhome/condo in Potomac Club. Two car attached garage with rear entry. Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Sliding glass door to the balcony. Upstairs laundry. Lower level with office. Potomac Club Community offers state of the art amenities in a gated community. Short walk to Stonebridge Town Center w/Wegman~s, fitness center, restaurants, Alamo Cinema, shopping and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

