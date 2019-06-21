2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

GATED COMMUNITY WITH UNMATCHED LUXUTY AMENITIES! Truly amazing opportunity and move-in ready for new tenants. Over 2,200 SQFT of luxurious living space. 3 large size bedrooms and 2 full and 1 half bathroom. Beautiful wood flooring through out the main and upper level, with high ceilings and recess lights. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, Master bathroom with soaking tub, double vanities and standing shower. Garage parking and drive way for 2 cars. Gated community with indoor and outdoor pools, Playground, beautifully modern recreation center for parties, full size gym, and rock climbing wall. HOA/Condo fee is included in the rent. Water and sewer is also included. Close to all major shopping centers, including the popular Stonebridge Town Center, and Potomac Mills Mall. With in minutes to 95 and other major routes.