Neabsco, VA
2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE

2261 Kew Gardens Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2261 Kew Gardens Dr, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
GATED COMMUNITY WITH UNMATCHED LUXUTY AMENITIES! Truly amazing opportunity and move-in ready for new tenants. Over 2,200 SQFT of luxurious living space. 3 large size bedrooms and 2 full and 1 half bathroom. Beautiful wood flooring through out the main and upper level, with high ceilings and recess lights. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, Master bathroom with soaking tub, double vanities and standing shower. Garage parking and drive way for 2 cars. Gated community with indoor and outdoor pools, Playground, beautifully modern recreation center for parties, full size gym, and rock climbing wall. HOA/Condo fee is included in the rent. Water and sewer is also included. Close to all major shopping centers, including the popular Stonebridge Town Center, and Potomac Mills Mall. With in minutes to 95 and other major routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE have any available units?
2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE have?
Some of 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2261 KEW GARDENS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
