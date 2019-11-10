All apartments in Neabsco
Find more places like 1819 HYDEN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neabsco, VA
/
1819 HYDEN PLACE
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

1819 HYDEN PLACE

1819 Hyden Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neabsco
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1819 Hyden Place, Neabsco, VA 22191

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Rarely available TH in Powells Landing with seasonal water views of Powells Creek!!! Home lives like a single family home! Over 3500 finished sft!!!! Low maintenance with extensive hardscaping and artificial turf. Well maintained. Walk into this open floor plan model with living/dining area and kitchen/living area divided by a dual sided fireplace. Walk out to your deck from the living area and access your lower level patio by way of the outside stairs. Fully fenced for utmost privacy. Community Nature Trail runs along the creek on the back of the property and connects to public hiking trails. Enjoy the mature tree cover providing shade in the summer, while you'll enjoy partial water views during the late Fall to early Spring months. On the lower level you'll find a fully finished day light rec room with French doors leading to the patio. There's a full bath, a 4th bedroom (not to code), and a storage area. On the upper level, french doors lead to your master suite with 5 piece bathroom, tray ceiling, and 2 walk in closets. This is also where your laundry room is conveniently located. You'll find two more bedrooms and another full bath on this level. The second full bath upstairs features dual sinks and a separation between shower and sink area so 2 people could get ready at the same time. Home features lots of natural light, hardwood floors and beautiful trim work. This is the bigger of the two TH models that were built with the original section of Powells Landing. Military friendly owner! Call to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 HYDEN PLACE have any available units?
1819 HYDEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 1819 HYDEN PLACE have?
Some of 1819 HYDEN PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 HYDEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1819 HYDEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 HYDEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1819 HYDEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 1819 HYDEN PLACE offer parking?
No, 1819 HYDEN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 1819 HYDEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 HYDEN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 HYDEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 1819 HYDEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1819 HYDEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1819 HYDEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 HYDEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 HYDEN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 HYDEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1819 HYDEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neabsco 1 BedroomsNeabsco 2 Bedrooms
Neabsco 3 BedroomsNeabsco Accessible Apartments
Neabsco Apartments with Gym

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rippon Landing

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia