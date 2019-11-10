1819 HYDEN PLACE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Rarely available TH in Powells Landing with seasonal water views of Powells Creek!!! Home lives like a single family home! Over 3500 finished sft!!!! Low maintenance with extensive hardscaping and artificial turf. Well maintained. Walk into this open floor plan model with living/dining area and kitchen/living area divided by a dual sided fireplace. Walk out to your deck from the living area and access your lower level patio by way of the outside stairs. Fully fenced for utmost privacy. Community Nature Trail runs along the creek on the back of the property and connects to public hiking trails. Enjoy the mature tree cover providing shade in the summer, while you'll enjoy partial water views during the late Fall to early Spring months. On the lower level you'll find a fully finished day light rec room with French doors leading to the patio. There's a full bath, a 4th bedroom (not to code), and a storage area. On the upper level, french doors lead to your master suite with 5 piece bathroom, tray ceiling, and 2 walk in closets. This is also where your laundry room is conveniently located. You'll find two more bedrooms and another full bath on this level. The second full bath upstairs features dual sinks and a separation between shower and sink area so 2 people could get ready at the same time. Home features lots of natural light, hardwood floors and beautiful trim work. This is the bigger of the two TH models that were built with the original section of Powells Landing. Military friendly owner! Call to schedule a tour today!