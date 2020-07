Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Close to 2 bases Ft Belvoir & quantico Marine Base. Close to 95 & Port potomace Mall. A must see with 2 Car Garage, 4 Br & 3 Bath upstairs. Nice Rec Room in Basement with Full Bath can be used as a bed Room. Nice Gormet kitchen, Morning Room, Family Room, Liberary & Dinning Room on Main Level. A porch in front to welcome you. A must see house. Also for Sale U decide.