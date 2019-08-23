15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE

Amenities

Lovely 3-level townhome with 1 car garage built in 2010! The walk-in level has a bedroom with a full bath, ample closet space, and a walk-out to the backyard. The main level features a modern floorplan with a powder room and large living/dining combo. The kitchen is bright & airy, opening up to a large deck off the rear. The open kitchen features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking. The upper level has two bedrooms with their own private bathrooms, and convenient hallway laundry. Lawn care, trash and community amenities such as a pool and fitness center are all covered with the rent! This location is also a commuter's dream with quick access to I-95, VRE (2 miles), Quantico & Ft Belvoir!