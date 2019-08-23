All apartments in Neabsco
15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE

15636 John Diskin Circle · No Longer Available
Neabsco
Rippon Landing
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

15636 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
Lovely 3-level townhome with 1 car garage built in 2010! The walk-in level has a bedroom with a full bath, ample closet space, and a walk-out to the backyard. The main level features a modern floorplan with a powder room and large living/dining combo. The kitchen is bright & airy, opening up to a large deck off the rear. The open kitchen features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gas cooking. The upper level has two bedrooms with their own private bathrooms, and convenient hallway laundry. Lawn care, trash and community amenities such as a pool and fitness center are all covered with the rent! This location is also a commuter's dream with quick access to I-95, VRE (2 miles), Quantico & Ft Belvoir!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have any available units?
15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have?
Some of 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15636 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
