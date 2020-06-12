15599 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

You must see this lovely Town-home, conveniently located near shopping and Rt. 95. Walk-in level features, an office/den/bedroom and a full bathroom. The main level features a large deck just off of the bright modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout the open living room/dining room area. The upper level features two bedrooms, two full baths and a washer/dryer. Access to the community pool, exercise facility and tennis courts is also available. Owner is reviewing applications from applicants with credit scores above 650.