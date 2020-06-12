All apartments in Neabsco
15599 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE

15599 John Diskin Circle · (240) 883-7653
Location

15599 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1340 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
You must see this lovely Town-home, conveniently located near shopping and Rt. 95. Walk-in level features, an office/den/bedroom and a full bathroom. The main level features a large deck just off of the bright modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout the open living room/dining room area. The upper level features two bedrooms, two full baths and a washer/dryer. Access to the community pool, exercise facility and tennis courts is also available. Owner is reviewing applications from applicants with credit scores above 650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

