15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:44 AM

15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE

15559 John Diskin Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15559 John Diskin Circle, Neabsco, VA 22191
Rippon Landing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
What a lovely brick front 2-level ground entry TH with 1-car garage! Open floor plan with generous room sizes, the massive Master Suite includes Walk-In Closet plus second large closet; the Master Bath features twin bowl vanity, jet tub, and separate shower. #2BR and #3 BR's share an equally generous hall Bath Room. Separate Walk-In Laundry Room is on the upper level ... right where it belongs! Main level Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen feature everything you'd expect: stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, 42" cabinets, granite counters, large format ceramic flooring, 9' Ceilings, recessed lighting, and crown moldings. This home is super convenient to I-395, Commuter Lots, VRE, Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center [Wegmans, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, REI, Apple, Firebirds, Brixx, PFChangs, more], as well as Potomac Mills Mall, and Sentara Hospital! Property being vacated; housekeeping and carpets will be professionally cleaned prior to occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have any available units?
15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neabsco, VA.
What amenities does 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have?
Some of 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
