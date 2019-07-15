15559 JOHN DISKIN CIRCLE

Amenities

What a lovely brick front 2-level ground entry TH with 1-car garage! Open floor plan with generous room sizes, the massive Master Suite includes Walk-In Closet plus second large closet; the Master Bath features twin bowl vanity, jet tub, and separate shower. #2BR and #3 BR's share an equally generous hall Bath Room. Separate Walk-In Laundry Room is on the upper level ... right where it belongs! Main level Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen feature everything you'd expect: stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, 42" cabinets, granite counters, large format ceramic flooring, 9' Ceilings, recessed lighting, and crown moldings. This home is super convenient to I-395, Commuter Lots, VRE, Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center [Wegmans, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, REI, Apple, Firebirds, Brixx, PFChangs, more], as well as Potomac Mills Mall, and Sentara Hospital! Property being vacated; housekeeping and carpets will be professionally cleaned prior to occupancy.