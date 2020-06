Amenities

walk in closets extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities

Enjoy this 1 level condo unit in an awesome location. Beautiful kitchen, spacious master bedroom, and walk-in closet al included with this home. Water, sewer, and trash removal are all included with this rental. Home is close to I-95 Rt. 1, dining, Wegmans, and shopping. The home also comes with an additional storage space.