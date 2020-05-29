15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym parking playground pool pool table garage internet access media room sauna tennis court

Great townhome in sought after Potomac Club gated community. With a ton of amenities including a community business center, fitness center, sauna, jacuzzi, indoor pool, outdoor pool, tennis courts, outdoor tot lot, 2 pool tables, wi-fi hot spots throughout the community, and a 3 story rock climbing wall. Across the street from Stonebridge shopping center with a bunch of great stores and restaurants as well as Alamo Drafthouse Theatre. Well maintained and freshly painted home! Great kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet and counter space, and newer appliances, Balcony directly off of the kitchen. There is an office/extra room and a half bathroom on the main floor. The master bedroom has dual walk-in closets, Master bathroom has a large roman shower and dual sinks. Washer and dryer are on the top floor. 1 garage spot, 1 driveway spot and ample street parking.