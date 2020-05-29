All apartments in Neabsco
15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE

15156 Kentshire Dr · (703) 753-7910
Location

15156 Kentshire Dr, Neabsco, VA 22191

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2164 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Great townhome in sought after Potomac Club gated community. With a ton of amenities including a community business center, fitness center, sauna, jacuzzi, indoor pool, outdoor pool, tennis courts, outdoor tot lot, 2 pool tables, wi-fi hot spots throughout the community, and a 3 story rock climbing wall. Across the street from Stonebridge shopping center with a bunch of great stores and restaurants as well as Alamo Drafthouse Theatre. Well maintained and freshly painted home! Great kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet and counter space, and newer appliances, Balcony directly off of the kitchen. There is an office/extra room and a half bathroom on the main floor. The master bedroom has dual walk-in closets, Master bathroom has a large roman shower and dual sinks. Washer and dryer are on the top floor. 1 garage spot, 1 driveway spot and ample street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neabsco.
Does 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15156 KENTSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
